03 Jan 2020

Save the Children in Indonesia ready to support children and their families hit by Jakarta floods

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Thousands of children flee homes, floods likely to get worse’, warns Save the Children.

At least six children have died and tens of thousands had to leave their homes in the devastating Jakarta floods – numbers that might increase with the peak of the rainy season still to come and high tides expected in the coming days, Save the Children warned today.

Save the Children has deployed a team of specialists to the area to assess the needs of children, in close cooperation with the authorities. The organization emphasizes that children are among the most vulnerable during crises, and that their safety must be a priority during the ongoing evacuations and in shelters.

Heavy nonstop rains over Jakarta since New Year’s Eve, one of the worst rainfalls ever recorded, have caused severe flooding in the capital and its satellite cities. In total, some 43 people have lost their lives and hundreds of thousands of people were affected, many of whom had to flee their homes. They are sheltered in some 270 evacuation sites.

Dino Satria, Humanitarian Director for Save the Children in Indonesia, emphasized the dire situation for the affected children:

“These devastating floods already have had a big impact on children, as they had to leave behind their homes and everything they love. But children are also impacted indirectly: school buildings are now used as shelters, while the school holiday is ending this week. That means some children run the risk of missing out on school. Save the Children will do all it can to ensure the school activities are not interrupted, suggesting to the local authorities to find solutions for displaced people who need shelter.”

“The danger is far from over, we fear that in the coming weeks the situation will get worse. It is feared that 8 of the thirteen rivers in Jakarta are overflowing, and the other five are at risk. Combined with the expected high tides, even more children and their families might need to be evacuated. The high waters might contaminate clean water resources, which could lead to the outbreak of diseases.

“We call on all involved to make sure children are kept safe and have a roof over their heads, and food to eat. Save the Children will support where needed to make sure this happens. We stand ready with school kits, tents which can be turned into learning centers and safe places for children to play, with materials to build shelters and hygiene kits to prevent the outbreak of diseases.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.