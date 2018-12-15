15 Dec 2018

ROK Government to Provide Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Indonesia

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original

  1. The government of the Republic of Korea will once again dispatch a military transport aircraft to the Republic of Indonesia on November 9 to support relief operations in the country, which suffered massive damage from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28.

  2. As the Indonesian government has declared the emergency transition period effective until the end of the year 2018 and expressed hope for further dispatches of military transport aircraft from foreign countries, the ROK government has decided to render additional humanitarian assistance to the country by dispatching one military transport aircraft and 28-strong operational personnel to support relief operations until November 30.

° Previously, the ROK government kept two military transport aircraft and 31-member operational personnel in Indonesia for such operations from October 8 till 26. These aircraft transported some 209 tons of relief supplies to affected areas.

  1. With roads and other forms of infrastructure having yet to be restored in affected areas, residents from those areas are living in makeshift residential districts with relief supplies. The ROK military transport aircraft will play an important role of transporting daily necessities to affected areas.

  2. The Indonesian government has extended deep appreciation to the ROK government for its continued assistance. The resumed dispatch of the ROK’s military transport aircraft is expected to contribute to the promotion of friendship and cooperation with Indonesia.

  • unofficial translation

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.