ROK Government to Provide Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Indonesia
The government of the Republic of Korea will once again dispatch a military transport aircraft to the Republic of Indonesia on November 9 to support relief operations in the country, which suffered massive damage from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28.
As the Indonesian government has declared the emergency transition period effective until the end of the year 2018 and expressed hope for further dispatches of military transport aircraft from foreign countries, the ROK government has decided to render additional humanitarian assistance to the country by dispatching one military transport aircraft and 28-strong operational personnel to support relief operations until November 30.
° Previously, the ROK government kept two military transport aircraft and 31-member operational personnel in Indonesia for such operations from October 8 till 26. These aircraft transported some 209 tons of relief supplies to affected areas.
With roads and other forms of infrastructure having yet to be restored in affected areas, residents from those areas are living in makeshift residential districts with relief supplies. The ROK military transport aircraft will play an important role of transporting daily necessities to affected areas.
The Indonesian government has extended deep appreciation to the ROK government for its continued assistance. The resumed dispatch of the ROK’s military transport aircraft is expected to contribute to the promotion of friendship and cooperation with Indonesia.
- unofficial translation