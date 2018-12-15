ROK Government to Provide Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Indonesia

The government of the Republic of Korea will once again dispatch a military transport aircraft to the Republic of Indonesia on November 9 to support relief operations in the country, which suffered massive damage from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28.

As the Indonesian government has declared the emergency transition period effective until the end of the year 2018 and expressed hope for further dispatches of military transport aircraft from foreign countries, the ROK government has decided to render additional humanitarian assistance to the country by dispatching one military transport aircraft and 28-strong operational personnel to support relief operations until November 30.