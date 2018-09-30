30 Sep 2018

ROK Government to Offer Earthquake-Hit Indonesia US$1 Million in Humanitarian Assistance

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea will offer humanitarian assistance of US$1 million in cash to Indonesia, which suffered casualties and material damage from the powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami (1.5-2 meters high) that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28.

° So far, the earthquake is reported to have left 384 people dead, another 540 injured and 29 missing.

  • Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) announced the figures on September 29.

° Currently, destroyed bridges and disconnected communication are making it difficult to confirm the exact extent of damage. The number of casualties could continue to rise to reach more than thousands.

  1. The humanitarian aid from the ROK government to Indonesia is expected to help to meet affected residents’ urgent humanitarian needs on the heels of the earthquake and help them recover from the disaster as soon as possible.

  2. Given the possible growth in the extent of damage, the ROK government will mull over sending a Korea Disaster Relief Team to Indonesia after consultations among relevant government agencies at home and with the Indonesian government.

  • unofficial translation

