07 Oct 2018

ROK Government to Offer Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Indonesia

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

  1. On October 8, the government of the Republic of Korea will provide additional humanitarian assistance of two military transport aircraft and relief goods to the Republic of Indonesia, which suffered significant damage from the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island on September 28, on top of the emergency relief aid of US$1 million already given to the country.

  2. Indonesia is having difficulty conducting relief operations and delivering relief supplies due to cracks on airport runways and damage to bridges in affected areas. Considering this, the ROK government, in consultation with the Indonesian government, decided to dispatch military personnel (31 in total) who will operate military transport aircraft and transport planes to Indonesia for a certain period of time.

  3. The military transport aircraft will deliver relief goods of about 130 tents to provide temporary shelters for the displaced.

  4. The ROK government expects the additional assistance to give the government and people of Indonesia experiencing difficulties the necessary help, and hopes that it will deliver the Korean people’s wishes that Indonesia swiftly recovers from the earthquake damage, and its people overcome grief.

  • unofficial translation

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.