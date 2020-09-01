Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia: Situation Update (as of 31 August 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 31 August, the Government of Indonesia has announced 174,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 7,417 deaths. The Government has also announced that 125,959 people have recovered from the illness.

The President of Indonesia made a statement that 20-30 million COVID-19 vaccines would be available by the end of 2020, and the number would reach 290 million by the end of 2021; the vaccines will originate both from imports and domestic production. The government is preparing a regulation for the procurement of the vaccine and the implementation of the vaccination. In the regulation, the Ministry of Health would determine the type and quantity of vaccines needed, criteria and prioritization of recipients, and standards for vaccination services. Vaccines may be procured through State-own enterprises, companies, or in collaboration with international institutions, while the vaccination will be carried out by the Ministry of Health, and will involve Ministries / Agencies, local governments, and professional / community organizations.

The Committee for the COVID-19 Response and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN Committee) held a meeting on 26 August to evaluate the implementation of various policies and programs during the last month. The meeting resulted in the following recommendations to amend the Presidential Decree on the Committee, specifically on:

Simplification of the Committee's structure and duties into two levels: policy and program level. The policy structure would consist of a Committee Chair (Coordinating Minister for the Economy) and seven Vice Chairs (Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Minister of State-own Enterprises (SOE), Minister of Finance,

Minister of Health and Minister of Home Affairs), while the Executive Team would coordinate the two Task Forces:

Task Force for the COVID-19 Response and the Task Force for National Economic Recovery (PEN). In relation to programme mechanisms, reporting, and budget allocations, the Committee’s Secretariat would be funded through the budget of the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy. The Executive Team and the PEN Task Force would be funded through the budget of the Ministry of SOE, and the Task Force for the COVID-19 Response would be funded through BNPB’s budget.

On 28 August, the Chair of the PEN Task Force explained the main achievements that fall under Indonesia for Work and Indonesia for Growth priorities, as follows:

Social Protection

• Family Hope Program: has helped 10 million households, with an absorption of 71% or IDR 26.6 trillion of the IDR 37.4 trillion budget;

• Food Program Vouchers: have helped 20 million households, with an absorption of IDR 26.3 trillion or 60% of the budget of IDR 43.6 trillion.

• Cash and Non-Cash Social Assistance Programs: have helped 10.9 million families, absorbing 62%, or IDR 24.2 trillion out of the IDR 39.2 trillion budget. In August, this program was expanded in both regions; IDR 20.7 trillion for Non-Jabodetabek and IDR 3.5 trillion for Jabodetabek (Jakarta and its greater areas).

• Cash Assistance through the Village Fund: has benefited eight million households, with an absorption of 30% or IDR 9.6 trillion out of an IDR 31.8 trillion budget.

• In addition, the Government has also implemented other programs including Electricity Subsidy, free electricity for houses with a maximum power of 450 Va, and the Pre-Employment Card Program.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

• Through banks, funds have been channeled to 1.02 million MSMEs with an implementation rate of 52.3% of IDR 78.8 trillion. Interest subsidies currently absorb 6.12% of the allocation of IDR 35.3 trillion, and have helped 7.2 million MSMEs with IDR 2.2 trillion for a total loan value of IDR 277 trillion.

• As the latest program launched on 24 August, the Presidential Assistance for Productive Micro Enterprises (BanPres Productive) with a budget of IDR 22 trillion and a target of 9.1 million micro businesses in various sectors, can be expanded to 12 million micro enterprises with a budget of IDR 28.8 trillion. In the first week, the Assistance was distributed to one million micro entrepreneurs, each of whom received direct cash support of IDR 2,400,000.

Ministry or Agency and Local Government Programs

• The Ministry / Agency Labor Intensive Program has reached more than 3 million workers with a budget of IDR 18.4 trillion and absorbs 49% of the total or IDR 9 trillion. The Ministry of Public Works has expanded the scope of the Cash For Work Program, including the work to revitalize the 5,000 km national road drainage and the procurement of fast-steady patching materials with an IDR 1.2 trillion budget. In the next three months, this program will support 28,000 workers.

Corporate Financing Assistance

• Cash Assistance for Employees with a salary rate under IDR 5 million has just started, with a budget of IDR 37.8 trillion. Total 15.7 eligible million workers will get IDR 600,000 per month for 4 months.