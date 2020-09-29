Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia: Situation Update (as of 28 September 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 28 September, the Indonesian Government has announced 278,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 10,473 deaths, and 206,870 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 131,361 suspected cases. The highest increase of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia occurred on three consecutive days; on 23 September (4,465 new cases), 24 September 24 (4,634 new cases) and 25 September (4,823 new cases), since the first case of COVID-19 in the country was confirmed in March. However, the rate of recovered patients continues to increase, with 73.5 percent as of 25 September.

The Minister of Health has recently reported that 16,286 medical interns and volunteers have been mobilized to COVID-19 referral hospitals and laboratories across the country; an additional 3,500 interns, 800 health workers and 685 volunteers such as lung specialists, anesthetists, internists, general practitioners and nurses have been identified and will be deployed when needed.

On 14 September, the President of the Republic of Indonesia requested the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Mr. Luhut B. Panjaitan, and the Head of BNPB, Mr. Doni Monardo, to suppress the COVID-19 spread of cases, especially in the nine provinces with the highest number of cases, namely: DKI Jakarta, East Java, Central Java, West Java, Sulawesi South, North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Bali and Papua. In the short term, three goals must be achieved, as follows: decreased number of daily cases, increase in the recovery rate and a decrease in the mortality rate.

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed the country’s economic recession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 has been recorded at 2.97 percent, whereas in the second quarter it has declined to minus 5.32 percent; this decline has continued in the third quarter, with an estimated economic shrinkage of 2.9 to 1.0 percent. Overall 2020, the estimated economic shrinkage is at 1.7% to 0.6% as of September 2020.

On 26 September, the President announced the achievements of the social protection programs1 , as follows:

Family Hopeful Program has disbursed IDR 29.14 trillion to 10 million beneficiaries.

Food Aid Program has disbursed IDR 30.98 trillion to 19.41 million beneficiaries.

Food Aid Program for Jakarta and its greater areas has disbursed IDR 4.41 trillion to 1.9 million beneficiaries.

Cash Assistance Program for outside Jakarta and its greater areas has disbursed IDR 24.79 trillion to 9.18 million beneficiaries.

Pre-employment Card Program has disbursed IDR 16.62 trillion to 4.86 million beneficiaries.

Direct Cash Assistance of the Village Fund Program has disbursed IDR 11.73 trillion to 7.55 million beneficiaries.

Productive and Working Capital Program of the President Assistance has disbursed IDR 14.18 trillion to 5.9 million beneficiaries.

Salary Subsidy Program has disbursed IDR 10,8 trillion to 9 million beneficiaries.

Electricity Discount Program has disbursed IDR 3.46 trillion to 31.4 million beneficiaries

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance announced that around 90 percent of poor households in Indonesia have received Government assistance to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, assistance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has reached 22.6 trillion.

The campaign period for this year’s regional elections for 270 provinces, districts and municipalities will take place from 26 September to 5 December, with election day set for 9 December 2020. The vote for the different levels of government will be simultaneous on that date. The General Election Commission (KPU – Komisi Pemilihan Umum), through KPU Regulation Number 13 of 2020, has banned several campaign activities that have the potential to gather large crowds: general meetings, harvest ceremonies, and/or music concerts, cultural activities and performances, sports activities including walking and/or cycling, competitions, social activities in the form of bazaars and/or blood donations, and anniversaries of a political party. The Commission only allows specific campaign activities, including limited meetings, face-to-face meetings and dialogues, public debates or open debates between pairs of candidates, distribution of campaign materials, and advertisements. Participation in face-to-face meetings is limited to a maximum of 50 people, with adherence to health protocols, such as maintaining a minimum distance of one meter and wearing masks.