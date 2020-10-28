Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia: Situation Update (as of 26 October 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 26 October, the Indonesian Government has announced 392,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 13,411 confirmed deaths from the virus, and 317,672 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 170,163 suspected cases.

COVID-19 has a greater negative impact on people with underlying health conditions. For example, people living with HIV/AIDS are more vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic. According to data from the Ministry of Health, around 543,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Indonesia. Fatalities from the virus confirmed in Indonesia include eight people with HIV/AIDS, and 77 people with HIV/AIDS have confirmed tested positive for the coronavirus. A recent survey of people with HIV by UNAIDS and the Positive Indonesia Network (JIP) found that 52 percent of respondents had only enough ARV drugs to last for a month – a more serious situation compared to that of March 2020. They find it more difficult to access ARV supplies due to the shutdown of land and air transport services and interrupted health services. About half of the respondents had not received any social assistance, and some could no longer pay rent for their homes at the time of the survey.

The Ministry of Health is being assisted by ITAGI (Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) which involves ministries, agencies and other pertinent institutions, on the COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination is planned to start this year, subsequent to clearance by the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM). It is estimated that Indonesia will need a total of around 300 million doses of the vaccines, for about 160-185 million people. To this end, the Government has collaborated with four vaccine producers, namely Sinovac, Sinopharm / G42, Cansino, and Astra Zeneca, and is actively involved in international and multilateral cooperation, in addition to domestic vaccine development. The government has emphasized that vaccines do not replace Health Protocols, which remain compulsory as the vaccination process will take a considerable amount of time.

Detailed planning for vaccinations is currently ongoing, with ten prioritized provinces identified as in high risk of COVID19 transmission (North Sumatra, Aceh, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Papua, and West Papua). At the initial stages, vaccination will be provided to front-liners, including medical and paramedical personnel performing contact tracing, military, police, and other public services.

The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs explained that the implementation of investments until September 2020 was IDR 611.6 trillion (74.8% of the 2020 target of IDR 817.1 trillion). These investments contribute to the absorption of more than 861,000 workers. Meanwhile, the numbers of people in need for a job has reached around 13.4 million, which includes 6.9 million people unemployed before the COVID-19 pandemic, 3.5 million workers who were laid off or furlough, and 3 million of new workforce. One of the ways for the government to try to address the unemployment is through the Pre-employment Card program, which has benefitted around 5.6 million participants.