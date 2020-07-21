Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia: Situation Update (as of 20 July 2020 ) [EN/ID]

As of 20 July, the Government of Indonesia has announced 88,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 4,239 deaths. The Government has also announced that 46,977 people have recovered from the illness, and over 1.2 million specimens have been tested by using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay and the Molecular Rapid Test for Tuberculosis methods since the beginning of the outbreak. On 9 July there were 2,657 new confirmed cases, which is the highest number reported on a single day in Indonesia. As of 20 July, most confirmed cases were in Jakarta, East Java, South Sulawesi, Central Java, West Java and South Kalimantan.

The Task Force for the Acceleration of the Response to COVID-19 has identified 17 referral hospitals in Papua Province.

A COVID-19 referral hospital in Jayapura City (Papua Province) had to close its services from 17 to 31 July, following the confirmation of 52 out of 200 hospital personnel being infected with the corona virus. The hospital is now focused on caring for their own employees and other patients that were already at the hospital. The Ministry of Health continues to monitor bed occupancy rates throughout the province, in order to prevent the overwhelming of the health system.

The Government of Indonesia has announced a fund allocation of IDR. 695.2 trillion to mitigate the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, which includes IDR. 203.9 trillion for social assistance. On 19 July, the Minister of National Development Planning and Head of BAPPENAS announced that so far, only 113 districts / cities (22 percent out of 514 districts / cities in Indonesia) had updated their data on recipients of social assistance. As of 8 July, the Direct Cash Assistance of the Village Fund has been received by 74,865 villages (99 percent of the total 74,953 villages throughout Indonesia). A total of 74,753 villages have determined the beneficiary families through village consultation meetings, while 72,599 villages have distributed the assistance.

The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs plans to re-start its pre-employment training program by opening a fourth batch of trainings by the end of July. The plan is set following the enactment, on 7 July, of Presidential Regulation No. 76 of 2020 which revises previous regulations for the implementation of the program. In the three first batches about 680,000 people benefitted from the program (58 percent of them being workers who lost their jobs, 35 percent job seekers, six percent people who were still working, and one percent of MSME entrepreneurs). Of the total, about 143,000 people were proposed through the Ministry of Manpower or the BPJS Labor mechanism. For the next batches, the Ministry of Manpower has collected data from three million people, of which 1.7 million have their data verified by the Provincial Manpower Offices.

DKI Jakarta has extended the Large-Scale Social Restrictions measures for another two weeks, until 30 July. The Governor recently announced that 6,748 confirmed cases were identified between 4 June and 12 July, with 66 per cent of all cases being asymptomatic people. From the total, 462 cases (around seven percent) were found in markets. So far, COVID-19 test have been performed for merchants in at least 46 out of 303 markets in Jakarta. The two-week extension is also being followed by Jakarta’s neighboring cities and districts of West Java.