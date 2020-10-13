Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia: Situation Update (as of 12 October 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 12 October, the Indonesian Government has announced 333,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 11,844 confirmed deaths from the virus, and 255,027 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 152,286 suspected cases. With a population of 260 million people, Indonesia currently has 376 laboratories with a combined testing capacity of 40,000 specimens per day.

On the occasion of the commemoration of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the Indonesian Clinical Psychologists Association announced that its members have treated 14,619 people between March and August 2020, with most common issues addressed linked to learning difficulties, anxiety, stress, mood disorders and depression. Meanwhile, a study conducted by the Indonesian Psychiatrists Association between April and August found that 57.6 percent of the study participants were having symptoms of depression. The psychological impact of COVID-19 is triggered by various factors including the unknown ending of the pandemic, unavailability of treatments and vaccine, social stigma, job losses, and changes in human interaction.

The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) of Indonesia has issued the emergency use authorization of two antiviral drugs, namely favipiravir and remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. The BPOM has also granted permits to several pharmaceutical companies to produce the drugs locally. in addition, by the end of 2020, the government expects to secure 670,000 vials of remdesivir from foreign sources.

The requisites for the procurement and distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 have been stipulated through Presidential Regulation Number 99 of 2020, issued on 5 October 2020. The regulation defines the requirements for the procurement, implementation, funding, as well as the support and facilities to be provided by the pertinent ministries, institutions and regional governments concerning the COVID-19 vaccination. The Head of the Economic Recovery Task Force indicated that two state-owned pharmaceutical enterprises, Bio Farma and Kimia Farma, are currently capable of storing 123 million of the 352 million vaccine doses needed. The President of Indonesia requested that a roadmap for the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country be available by 18 October 2020.

The Government has set a maximum price for the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at IDR 900,000 (about US $ 62), through Circular Letter HK Number. 02.02 / I / 3713/2020 issued by the Ministry of Health on 5 October.

The price ceiling is applied to all coronavirus tests, including those that offer rapid results. By limiting the price, the Government expects to see more people undertaking voluntary testing. The Government has indicated that the price limit takes into account the costs of human resources (doctors, sample takers, extractors and sample examiners), reagent prices, purchase and maintenance prices for test kits, use of disposable materials such as level 3 personal protective equipment, and administrative costs.

On 8 October, the Head of the National Economic Recovery Task Force explained that the spending of the national economic recovery program at the end of the third quarter reached 45.8 percent (IDR 318.5 trillion out of a IDR 695.2 trillion budget). The distribution per priority program is as follows:

• The social protection program has absorbed 77.01 percent (IDR 157.03 trillion out of IDR 203.90 trillion budget).

• The Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) support program has absorbed 68.72 percent (IDR 84.85 trillion out of IDR 123.47 trillion budget).

• The sector ministries, institutions and local governments have absorbed 25.08 percent (IDR 26.61 trillion out of IDR 106.11 trillion budget).

Indonesia and Singapore have announced a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement, which will start being applied on 26 October. The RGL will allow cross-border travel for essential business purposes and to continue official travel between the two countries. Applicants who meet the RGL requirements include Indonesian citizens and Singapore citizens and residents. Travelers must comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocol and public health measures mutually agreed upon by the two countries, including conducting COVID-19 swab tests before and after arrival through jointly recognized health institutions.

The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association has set up 120 hotels in nine provinces to accommodate asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, with a total capacity of 13,334 beds1 . Self-isolation facilities are provided by the Government for people who are unable to quarantine at home due to conditions in their homes. Staff working at these hotels have undergone medical training and have been equipped with protective equipment.

After the implementation of strict Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) since 14 September, the Jakarta Provincial Government initiated the implementation of the PSBB transition to the new normal on 12 October. A similar transition policy took place from 5 June to 13 September. Work from home policies remain a priority, and all COVID-19 prevention protocols remain in place. During the transition, activities in the essential industrial sectors2 can operate at required capacity, while activities in the non-essential sectors are carried out with a maximum of 50% capacity. Several business and activities such as a recreational parks / tourism, fitness centers, indoor activities including meetings, workshops, seminars, theaters, cinemas, marriage ceremonies, blessing and wedding ceremonies are to be conducted at a maximum of 25% capacity. Activities with high risk of transmission, including night entertainment, spas, massage, and karaoke, remain closed. All businesses are required to follow health protocols, with the following additions: