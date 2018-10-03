03 Oct 2018

Residents warned to steer clear as Mt. Soputan continues to erupt

from Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post

Jakarta | Wed, October 3, 2018 | 02:54 pm

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has warned residents to steer clear of anywhere within a 4-kilometer radius from the peak of Mount Soputan in Minahasa, North Sulawesi, following a second eruption at 11:12 a.m. local time, or 10:12 a.m. Jakarta time.

The center has expanded the restricted area up to 6.5 kilometers to the west and southwest from the peak, over concerns of potential lava and hot ashes.

“Residents are advised to use dust masks to avoid any potential respiratory problems in the event of falling ash,” the warning stated on Wednesday.

Those living near Ranowangko, Lawian, Popang and Kelewahu rivers on the mountain have also been warned of potential lava flows in the case of rain.

The authorities previously raised the volcano’s status to Level III (alert) in the four-level national volcano alert system, following an eruption that occurred at 8:47 a.m. local time. A 4,000-meter column of ash was spewed by the volcano during the eruption that lasted for around six minutes. (swd)

