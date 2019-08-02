02 Aug 2019

Residents warned of potential lava flows after Mt. Kerinci erupts

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has warned residents living near Mount Kerinci in Jambi of potential lava flows from the volcano following an eruption on Wednesday.

“During the rainy season, residents living along the rivers around Mt. Kerinci are advised to remain watchful for potential lava flows,” the PVMBG said in a statement on its official website.

Mt. Kerinci erupted at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, spewing ash and smoke as high as 800 meters from the peak of the mountain, some 4,605 meters above sea level.

The eruption had prompted authorities to advise flight operators to avoid the area.

As of Thursday morning, the PVMBG observed thick white ash clouds as high as 300 meters spewing from the peak of the mountain.

There had been no significant increase in the mountain’s volcanic activity as reports recorded no further eruptions, PVMBG head Kasbani said as quoted by kompas.com.

"People should remain calm and stay at least 3 kilometers from the crater,” Kasbani said, “Prepare masks to anticipate possible ash rain in the area.”

Mt. Kerinci is a popular tourist destination, however, tourists have been advised not to get close to the crater following the eruption. The volcano is now on level II alert status. (ars/afr)

