24 Dec 2018

Rescue Workers Search For Indonesia Tsunami Survivors As Death Toll Rises

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 24 Dec 2018 View Original

The death toll from a tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 373, with more than 1,400 people injured, the national disaster agency said on December 24.

Rescue workers searched for survivors, as some 128 were still missing following the tsunami that hit southern Sumatra and western Java on December 22.

Earlier, the agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, “it is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his sympathy and ordered government agencies to respond quickly to the disaster.

At least 50 people were reported missing as crews battled heavy rains in the rescue efforts.

Hundreds of homes, hotels, and other buildings were washed away by the massive wave that hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java.

Nugroho added that more than 11,600 people were displaced by the tsunami, which many experts say may have been caused by undersea landslides triggered by eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.

"The military and police are searching the ruins to see if we can find more victims," said Dody Ruswandi, a senior disaster agency official.

The rescue effort is expected to last at least a week, officials said.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

