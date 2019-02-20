Rehabilitation care for 800 casualties

Four months after Indonesia was hit by an earthquake and a tsunami, Humanity & Inclusion continues to assist victims of the disaster.

"More than 170,000 people are still displaced,” says explains Cheria Noezar, HI's operational coordinator in Indonesia. “They need shelter, healthcare, and rehabilitation. One of HI's priorities is to ensure injured people receive rehabilitation care to prevent the onset of long-term disabilities.”

So far, physical therapists trained by HI have provided rehabilitation care to some 800 injured people in the villages of Donggala, Sigi, and Palu. They also taught families of people with disabilities how to perform rehabilitation exercises with their family members at home. In addition, the organization has also distributed more than 250 crutches, walking frames, and wheelchairs. In the coming weeks and months, the physical therapists hope to reach 2,000 disaster victims.