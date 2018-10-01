Reaching out to tsunami and earthquake victims in Sulawesi

Last Friday, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and the subsequent tsunami hit Sulawesi, devastating large parts of the Indonesian island. The death toll stands at 832 and is expected to rise. Cordaid supports a network of local aid organizations that have immediately taken action to map out the situation and start relief efforts.

Emergency workers are trying to rescue as many victims as possible and take care of survivors. They do this in hard to reach areas where the infrastructure is completely laid down and communication is virtually impossible.

“There’s a whole disaster area around Donggala we know little about. So far, no communication was possible.”

Ishak Salim, emergency coordinator Inninawa

FAST RESPONSE OF VITAL IMPORTANCE

Hardest hit is the area around the provincial capital, Palu, and the coastal town of Donggala, with a population of 374,000 people. The Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla warned that the death toll may rise to thousands. Fast humanitarian responses are therefore vital.

DOUBLE DISASTER HITS SULAWESI: EARTHQUAKE AND TSUNAMI

Ishak Salim is an emergency aid coordinator at Inninawa. This local aid organization is part of the Indonesian network supported by Cordaid. “There is just one road to the city that is still passable”, he says. “That makes it difficult to bring in food and potable water. Some of our volunteers have been able to reach Palu. But there still is whole disaster area around Donggala we know little about. So far, no communication was possible.”

“Once we have mapped out the situation we will divide humanitarian efforts among organizations. We might focus on distributing food and water, while others are already starting to restore the infrastructure.”

CORDAID IN INDONESIA

After the 2004 tsunami, Cordaid provided emergency relief to the victims in Indonesia. But our field staff remains present long after a disaster takes place. Together with national partners and communities they work out solutions to minimize the consequences of future disasters. As a result, Cordaid has built up extensive networks of local partner organizations. Thanks to these joint efforts, relief campaigns can be implemented quickly. This way we reduce the number of victims and address the most important needs of survivors.