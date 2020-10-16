Rapid Commercial Cold Chain Logistics Capacity Assessment of Indonesia Cold Chain Association (ARPI/Asosiasi Rantai Pendingin Indonesia) National Logistics Cluster Indonesia (October 2020)

Background

The government-led National Logistics Cluster in Indonesia continues to take part in supporting the Government of Indonesia in delivering efficient and effective COVID-19 responses.

With more than 70 stakeholders from the government, private sector, non-profits, academics, experts, and research institutes onboard the platform, the group aims to consolidate ongoing efforts following disasters in Indonesia.

Earlier this year, the National Logistics Cluster conducted rapid commercial logistics capacity assessment to provide information on available COVID-19-related logistics services provided by the private sector within the cluster: ALFI, ASPERINDO, and PT Pos Indonesia (Persero). The assessment covers the entities’ capacity in fourteen ‘priorities’ provinces in Indonesia.

A key finding from that assessment is that while all business entities possess massive capacities in providing logistics service, there were limited findings on cold storage and commercial national logistics capacity to anticipate the temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccination in the coming months and years.

With this in mind, National Logistics Cluster, in close coordination with the Indonesia Cold Chain Association (ARPI), maps ARPI’s extensive commercial capacity on cold chains relevant for vaccine and pharmaceutical purposes. Similar to its predecessor, the objective is of this report to provide updated information on the COVID-19-related cold chain logistics services provided by ARPI, as the key private sector actor connected to the National Logistics Cluster.

Similar to its predecessor, this assessment hopes to provide accessible information and reference useful in planning long-term COVID-19 cold chain logistics operations, and to allow more evidencebased decision-making process by the sub-national government in regard to receiving support from commercial resources in COVID-19 response.