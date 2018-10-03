QRCS Relief Delegation, $200,000 for Sulawesi Quake-Tsunami Response [EN/AR]

October 3rd, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has responded to the 7.7-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Sulawesi island, central Indonesia.

Just following the disaster, the Disaster Management Information Center (DMIC) was activated to monitor the repercussions. Out of the Emergency Response Fund, a $200,000 contribution was allocated for initial response.

A relief team is set to travel to the earthquake-stricken area to conduct field assessments and distribute relief aid. In cooperation with the Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI), the services to be offered include assessment and field coordination, water and sanitation, shelter, logistics, relief supplies, and psychological support.

The DMIC is in 24/7 contact with the Movement partners and PMI to gather information, organize relief plans, and identify the basic needs. At the same time, work is in progress on the humanitarian response to the August earthquake in Lombok.

According initial reports, the casualties exceed 1,200 killed, 7,100 injured, and 90 missing, with more casualties expected in other islands. So far, 48,025 people were evacuated to 103 shelter locations.

In two regions, the total affected population is estimated at 1.5 million people, a figure that is likely to increase within days.

The destruction was large-scale: homes, shops, public facilities, infrastructure, and even the airport of Palu, the capital of Sulawesi. All electricity and landline networks are totally out of service.

Based on field assessment teams, the urgent needs include food, drinking water, infant formula, tarpaulins, blankets, medical supplies, shelter kits, and communications.

In view of the gravity of the disaster, the Government of Indonesia invited an international intervention. PMI deployed ambulance vehicles and water tanker trucks, distributed nonfood items (NFIs), power generators, and communication radios.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.