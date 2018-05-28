Prisoners evacuated from flooded Pekalongan Penitentiary

More than 400 detainees in Pekalongan Penitentiary in Central Java were moved to other prisons in the province on Friday after the prison became inundated by tidal flooding.

“Every cell in the penitentiary was flooded with sea water,” the Law and Human Rights Ministry's director general for corrections, Sri Puguh Budi Utami, said in a written statement on Friday.

“The rooms are no longer fit for living. Clean water supply and sanitation facilities are also impacted,” she added.

From 466 evacuees, 331 were placed in Nusakambangan penitentiary. The rest were evacuated to Salatiga, Batang, Slawi, Ambarawa, Kendal, and Pemalang penitentiaries. Utami said Brebes Penitentiary would also receive 20 detainees.

The roughly 300 prisoners who remained in the flooded prison reportedly had to put up with the situation and made emergency hammocks from sarongs to sleep in.

“When the tidal flood reached its peak on Wednesday, the detainees had to sleep on the roof,” Bawono Ika, the head of Pekalongan Penitentiary, said.

Utami said her agency would continue to evacuate the prisoners until the facility was again suitable to host prisoners. (gis/dpk/ahw)