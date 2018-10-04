04 Oct 2018

Prime Minister of Thailand presented contribution for Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami relief

Report
from Government of Thailand
04 Oct 2018

On 4 October 2018 at 08.30 hrs, at the Purple Room, Thai Khu Fa Building, Government House, H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, presented a contribution of 5 million baht (approximately US$155,000) to H.E. Mr. Ahmad Rusdi, Ambassador of Indonesia to Thailand, as a token of support and sympathy from the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand to those affected by the powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018.

The natural disaster caused the loss of at least 1,407 lives, injured 2,549 people, and damaged many houses and buildings in Palu and Donggala, Central Sulawesi Province, leaving 70,821 people homeless. The Prime Minister of Thailand and H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, have sent messages of condolences to the President of Indonesia and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, respectively.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Thailand also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for the support given to the Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta in evacuating all Thai nationals safely from the affected area in Palu on 1 October 2018.

