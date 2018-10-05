PMI Open Recovery Services Family Relations (RFL) for Earthquake and Tsunami affected communities in Central Sulawesi

04 Oct 2018

Written by the Public Relations Bureau PMI

The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) to provide search services for Earthquake and Tsunami affected people in Central Sulawesi by opening the Family Relationship Recovery service or Restoring Family Links (RFL) which can be accessed by the public through the pages; www.familylinks.icrc.org/indonesia or by visiting the direct command post PMI Services PMI in the city of Palu, Jl. RA Kartini 20, Palu, Central Sulawesi.

RFL services PMI, which opened (02/10) is a collaboration between the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) together with the PMI to help the victims affected by the earthquake and tsunami, in Central Sulawesi. According to Deputy Restoration Family Affairs, PMI, Andreanne Tampubolon explains, "ministry RFL is a collaboration PMI and ICRC, through this service we want to help the affected people to get information about family members or the report itself that he survived the disasters experienced to be reported if there are family members who are looking for him, "said Andreanne.

Information or data that is reported to the affected communities through pages or come directly to the PMI will greatly assist in the search for relatives or family members.

"Charging data in accordance with a given identity, it is helpful, for example, to name a person, is likely to be much of the same name. But the difference is the name of the parents, so that data can be distinguished, "said Andreanne.

"In addition, the service links are an independent service to do the people affected, people can fill out information independently and checked each time, if there is an update (the latest information) or the status of the reports provided through the pages, independently," added Andreanne ,

Further expected people living in refugee camps can also provide information about themselves or their family members that he had survived the earthquake and tsunami, which struck Central Sulawesi.

For further information please contact; Andreanne Tampubolon, Head of Sub Recovery PMI Family Relations, HP. 0818 429 954 Or Arifin Muh. Hadi, Head of Disaster Management Division PMI NHQ, HP. 55 0812 977777.