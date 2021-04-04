Plan Indonesia Provides Aid to 2,700 Family of Flood Survivors in Greater Jakarta and Karawang Area

Following days of heavy rain that poured since Friday (19/2), at least 13 locations were hit with floods in the Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) and Karawang area. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that 46,772 families which consisted of 176,157 people were affected, and 31,396 survivors were evacuated from their homes. It was reported on February 22nd that two people were missing and there were five casualties in this disaster. Days after the initial rain, several areas were still flood-stricken, where the water levels reached up to 10-260 cm in Karawang and up to 40-250 centimetres (cm) in Bekasi.

Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) took swift mitigation measures. Alongside the national disaster cluster, BNPB, and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), Plan Indonesia monitored the situation closely and allocated the needed assistance for the flood survivors.

Following the Rapid Need Assessment that was conducted from February 22nd -23rd, Plan Indonesia worked to fill the gap of aid for the flood survivors. The efforts were focused on those who lived in Bekasi and Karawang regencies, the two areas that remained flood-stricken even after days of the initial rain.

During the span of this emergency response period (24 February-10 March 2021), Plan Indonesia has managed to distribute a set of emergency shelter tool kit (tarpaulins, blankets, mats, ropes) as well as family hygiene kit (bucket, toiletries, diapers, sanitary pads, sarong, baby clothes, and detergent). The aid was distributed to 2,700 families or 8,244 beneficiaries in Bekasi and Karawang regencies, with the following details:

5,173 adults (2,613 men, 2,560 women) 1,484 children (743 boys, 741 girls) 187 babies (76 boys, 111 girls) 717 infants (321 boys, 396 girls) 663 elderly people (339 men, 324 women)

This emergency response is part of Plan Indonesia’s Humanitarian & Resilience Program, which serves as one of the organization’s main pillar activities. Plan Indonesia has been consistently carrying out emergency responses to help affected survivors, in partnership with local government agencies and other relevant parties. The activity is typically carried out during a natural disaster, such as when an earthquake, tsunami, or floods occurs. It is also carried out when other types of disaster, such as the COVID-19 pandemic happen.

As an organization that strives for the fulfilment of child rights and equality for girls, Plan Indonesia prioritizes the needs and protection of children and their families in every emergency response. Especially, as children, women, and people with disabilities become more susceptible to threats in a situation that forces them to evacuate.