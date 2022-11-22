Plan Indonesia Deploys Emergency Response Team to Help Children Affected by the Cianjur Earthquake

Jakarta, 22 November 2022— An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, Indonesia, on Monday (21/11) at 01.21 PM Jakarta time resulting in 103 deaths. Most of the victims were children who at the time of the disaster were in schools, madrasas, and Islamic boarding schools.

The Plan International Indonesia Foundation (Plan Indonesia) as an organization that focuses on striving children's rights, immediately deployed an emergency response team on Tuesday (22/11) to distribute initial assistance as well as a rapid assessment to identify children's needs in disaster situations.

"First of all, our deepest condolences to the residents affected by the earthquake based in Cianjur, especially the child victims. As an institution that focuses on striving children's rights and equality for girls, we are also moving to help residents affected by disasters by deploying a team and distributing aid," said Dini Widiastuti, Executive Director of Plan Indonesia.

The quick assistance distributed included hygiene kit packages for boys, menstrual hygiene and health packages for girls, as well as food and mineral water for affected children and families.

"After getting more accurate data from the field team conducting a rapid assessment, we will be able to map further the needs of children, both girls and boys, in a disaster situation like this," continued Dini, "We will identify the impact of the disaster and their specific needs including care services for children who have lost caregivers, psychosocial services, child-friendly temporary shelter, temporary education during evacuation, services for protecting children from violence in disaster situations, as well as other basic services such as the need for clean water and personal hygiene equipment ,” Dini said.

According to the latest BNPB data, Tuesday (11/22), as of 12.00, apart from causing hundreds of deaths, 25 people were still reported missing, 362 people were injured from mild to severe, 3,137 houses were damaged with light, moderate, and severe damage, and 7,060 displaced people.

To increase assistance for emergency response, Plan Indonesia also opens donations for people who wish to distribute aid to child victims and families affected by the earthquake in Cianjur. These donations can be channeled through Bank Mandiri with account number 124-00-1288999-5, on behalf of Plan International Indonesia.

Plan Indonesia is also collaborating with the Gelang Harapan or HOPE community initiated by Indonesia public figures such as Wulan Guritno, Amanda Soekasah, and Janna Soekasa Joesoef, to raise aid through a crowdfunding page which will later be distributed to affected communities.

Disaster preparedness

On this occasion, Dini also expressed his concern with the large number of victims aged children in the Cianjur earthquake disaster. This should be the concern of all parties, in order to further strengthen the implementation of disaster preparedness programs for children.

Furthermore, he explained, most of Indonesia's territory is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, forest fires, volcanic eruptions, and so on. Meanwhile, disaster events can occur at any time. If events occur in the morning, afternoon and evening, children are the most vulnerable to be affected, including groups with disabilities and women. This is similar to what happened in the earthquake in Cianjur last Monday.

"In disaster-prone areas, such as in Cianjur, at 13.00, especially in rural areas, children are generally concentrated in schools, madrasas and Islamic boarding schools. Meanwhile, the elderly, disabled and women were at home. Unlike the case with men who are generally in the fields, rice fields, or working outdoors. Therefore, children, along with the disabled, the elderly and women, are more vulnerable to being affected by disasters," said Dini.

For this reason, he continued, Plan Indonesia urged the government and all relevant parties to strengthen the implementation of programs on disaster preparedness through schools and community institutions, especially in areas identified as disaster-prone, such as in Cianjur. In addition, it is important to ensure that schools and buildings in these vulnerable areas are disaster-resistant. The urban nexus and disaster resilient school programs, which so far have been initiated by various social institutions, including Plan Indonesia, can be prioritized, replicated and strengthened by the government.

About Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia)

Plan International has been working in Indonesia since 1969 and officially transformed into a national foundation, namely Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia), in 2017. We aim to strive for children's rights and equality for girls.

Together with youth groups and activists, we attempt to ensure youth meaningful participation in decision making that has impact to the fulfillment of children's rights and equality for girls.We also mobilise resources with partners from private sector, donors, philanthropic foudation to individual donor to make a wider impact for Indonesian children.

Media contacts: Muhammad Burhanuddin 085692441525 muhamad.burhanudin@plan-international.org