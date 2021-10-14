Plan Indonesia Achievement of COVID-19 Emergency Response, Jabodetabek (July – September 2021)

The Plan Indonesia ERT team distributed humanitarian aid for children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Jakarta Area from July to September 2021. Among the distributed assistance were COVID-19 prevention kits, family hygiene kits, and menstrual hygiene management kits. According to Plan Indonesia's data, 4,320 people benefitted from this effort. Hopefully, it will help children, especially girls, to thrive and continue their lives meaningfully in this pandemic.