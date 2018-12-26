PKPU Sitrep: High tidal-tsunami waves (Gelombang Tinggi-tsunami), 25 Dec 2018 [EN/ID]

I. Key Information

Tsunami hit the coast in Sunda Strait (Pandeglang, Lampung Selatan, Serang) Wave height in the coastal area reached 3 meters. Based on data per 25 December 2018, the death toll reached 429, 1.485 injured, 154 missing and 16.082 displaced 4. Physical losses as many as houses, 73 hotels and villas, 60 shops and stalls, dozens of vehicles, a quayside and a shelter. The disaster affected five regency, including Pandeglang, Serang, South Lampung, Tanggamus and Pesawaran.

II. Situation Overview

Tsunami struck Banten and Lampung at 21.27 hours, the tidal waves increased and the wave height reached 3 meters along the coast in Sunda strait.

Based the data, on tuesday, December 25, 2018, at 13.00 local time. the death toll reached 429, 1.485 injured, 154 missing and 16.082 displaced. Physical losses recorded as 882 houses, 73 hotels and villas, 434 boats, 60 shops and stalls, dozen of vehicles, a quayside and a shelter were severely damaged.

Pandeglang was the most affected area the death toll reached 290, 1.143 were injured, 77 was missing, 14.395 displaced. The are 8 sub-district affected: Carita, Panimbang, Cigeulis, Sumur, Labuan, Cimanggu, Pagelaran and Sukaresmi The other regency hit by the tsunami are Serang, South Lampung, Tanggamus, Pesawaran. The number is predicted to be increased considering the evacuation proceess still continues.

The immediate response to the disaster is ongoing and coordinated by local authorities.

BNPB along with the TNI, Polri, and other related agencies coordinate with the provincial and local government to assist them in emergency response.

PKPU Human Initiative respon has conducted rapid response by deploying teams towards affected area.

On Tuesday, the team was divided into 4 groups:

Team 1 :

Search and rescue teams heading to Sumber Jaya Sub-district

Team 2 :

Establishing Dapur Air (Emergency Kitchen) in the Krakatoa Radio for 270 refugees, and distributing hygiene kits and food item.

Team 3 : Conducting need assessment

Team 4 : Standing by in the PKPU Human Initiative Post and preparing logistic distribution