PKPU Sitrep: High tidal-tsunami waves (Gelombang Tinggi-tsunami), 22 Dec 2018 [EN/ID]

I. Key Information

Tsunamis hit Sunda Strait (Pandeglang, Lampung Selatan, Serang) The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) detected and released early warning regarding to high tidal wave valid from December 22 at 07.00 to December 25 at 07.00 around Sunda strait coastal area 222 fatalities, 843 Injured and 28 Missing Material losses included 556 houses damaged, 9 hotels damaged, 60 culinary stalls damaged, 350 boats and sheeps damaged. Four affected districts are in Pandeglang, Serang, South Lampung and Tanggamus. source: BMKG, BNPB and BPBD Kab. Serang

II. Overview of the situation

The BMKG reported that high tide/tsunami hit Carita Beach in Banten Province, and hit the coast around the Sunda Strait, especially in Pandenglang, South Lampung and Serang districts.on 22 December 2018 at 21:27 hrs. The Tsunami Impact in Pandeglang District recorded 222 deaths, 843 injured, and 2 missing. Physical damage included 446 houses damaged, 9 hotels damaged, 60 culinary stall damaged, 350 ships and boats damaged, and 73 vehicles damaged. The areas affected are 10 sub-districts. The locations twere many fatalities found was in Mutiara Hotel.

Currently the team is coordinating with the District BPBD, Mr Ryan at the Kopi Post, Subdistric Sumur, Pandeglan. The search, rescue and evacuation plan will continue tomorrow morning in the Sumur area until the end of the road, electricity in the location is stil off.

III. PKPU Human Initiative Response