24 Dec 2018

PKPU Sitrep: High tidal-tsunami waves (Gelombang Tinggi-tsunami), 22 Dec 2018 [EN/ID]

Report
from PKPU Human Initiative
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (679.49 KB)English and Indonesian versions

I. Key Information

  1. Tsunamis hit Sunda Strait (Pandeglang, Lampung Selatan, Serang)

  2. The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) detected and released early warning regarding to high tidal wave valid from December 22 at 07.00 to December 25 at 07.00 around Sunda strait coastal area

  3. 222 fatalities, 843 Injured and 28 Missing

  4. Material losses included 556 houses damaged, 9 hotels damaged, 60 culinary stalls damaged, 350 boats and sheeps damaged.

  5. Four affected districts are in Pandeglang, Serang, South Lampung and Tanggamus. source: BMKG, BNPB and BPBD Kab. Serang

II. Overview of the situation

The BMKG reported that high tide/tsunami hit Carita Beach in Banten Province, and hit the coast around the Sunda Strait, especially in Pandenglang, South Lampung and Serang districts.on 22 December 2018 at 21:27 hrs. The Tsunami Impact in Pandeglang District recorded 222 deaths, 843 injured, and 2 missing. Physical damage included 446 houses damaged, 9 hotels damaged, 60 culinary stall damaged, 350 ships and boats damaged, and 73 vehicles damaged. The areas affected are 10 sub-districts. The locations twere many fatalities found was in Mutiara Hotel.

Currently the team is coordinating with the District BPBD, Mr Ryan at the Kopi Post, Subdistric Sumur, Pandeglan. The search, rescue and evacuation plan will continue tomorrow morning in the Sumur area until the end of the road, electricity in the location is stil off.

III. PKPU Human Initiative Response

  • PKPU Human Initiative continues to coordinate with various parties at affected area

  • Coordinate with local volunteers

  • Send emergency response teams and assessments

    • 5 evacuation and assessment personnels from PKPU Human Initiative Head Quarter.

    • 6 Additional personnels from PKPU Human Initiative Jawa Barat Carita Cottage, Tanjung Lesung Hotel and Sambolo Village.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.