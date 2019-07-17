PKPU Sitrep 3: Earthquake of North Maluku province, 16 Jul 2019

Type of Event : Earthquake

Location of Event : The epicenter was at 0.59 LS - 128.06 BT, a depth of 10 km

Time of Events : Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 16:10:51 WIB

I. Key Information

There has been a 7.2 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 KM. The epicenter was at 0.59 LS - 128.06 BT, the earthquake had no tsunami potential Center for terrestrial earthquakes due to active Sorong-Bacan fault. The area around the epicenter is composed of volcanic and sedimentary rocks with decay and release properties, so that the shock is strongly felt Estimates of residents displaced reach 2,000 people Emergency response period is issued by the South Halmahera District from July 15 to July 21, 2019 Source: Conf. National Board for Disaster Management

II. Overview of the situation

The previous 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Labuha region at 6:10 p.m. The epicenter of the earthquake is at the coordinate point of 0.59 South Latitude and 128.06 West Longitude or 62 km Northeast of Labuha, North Maluku. Until 7:00 a.m., there were 65 aftershocks. The earthquake is at a depth of 10 km below sea level.

The Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) revealed the cause of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that shook Labuha region, South Halmahera District, North Maluku on Sunday (07/14/2019) due to the Sorong-Bacan fault activity.

Post-Earthquake Development of South Halmahera, 971 Severe Damaged Houses, most damage in Gane Luar Village, West Gane District with 380 units. Damage with the heavy damage house category were also identified in Rangga Rangga Village 300 units, Lemo Lemo 131, Tomara 90, Kua 30, Luaro 22, Caitu 10, Sawat 6 and Tanjung Jere 2. Heavy damage to infrastructure includes 6 school buildings, 2 mosques, 1 church, 1 kindergarten, and 1 teacher's house.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased from the previous 2 to 4 people; 1 person from Rangga Rangga Village, 1 from Gane Dalam Village and 2 from Gane Luar Village. In addition, 2 people suffered severe injuries and 49 minor injuries. The victims died due to the rubble of the building.

The post-earthquake evacuation took place at several points in Labuha City, South Halmahera, such as the South Halmahera BPBD office, the Tourism Office, the Police, the Great Mosque, the District's office hall, Penitentiary’s yard, High school, and Mount Bobebo, totaling 1,104 people. This does not include the Sub-district of Gane Barat and Gane Timur. The total estimation of displaced people is 2,000 people.

PKPU Human Initiative team responded quickly to this incident by sending a team to the field, local volunteers who were also affected by the earthquake had sent an initial report on the impact of the earthquake that shook Halmahera and its surroundings, the Ambon branch of the PKPU Human Initiative team had moved to the field to provide needed assistance for survivors.

II. PKPU Human Initiative Response

Coordinate with the local government

Coordinate with local volunteers

Submitting the response team and initial assessment of the PKPU Human Maluku Initiative.

III. Urgent needs

Tarps Mat Mattresses Blankets Baby Diapers Ready-to-eat Food Mineral water Staple Food (Rice)

IV. PIC:

Disaster Management Human Initiative: 0813-1808-3007