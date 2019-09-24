PKPU Sitrep 2: Haze and Land Fires, Sumatra and Kalimantan 23 September 2019
I. Key Information
According to the latest report on Sunday 22 September 2019, 1,769 hotspots were detected throughout the Sumatera Island. The hotspots mainly found in Jambi with 799 hotspots, followed by South Sumatra 619 hotspots, and Riau with 211 hotspots. Furthermore, there are 346 Hotspots detected in West Kalimantan, 281 hotspots in Central Kalimantan, and 105 hotspots in South Kalimantan.
Fire induced haze escalated spread to North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh, and affected to Malaysia Peninsula , Sarawak Malaysia and Singapore
Land Fires are detected in Riau and Jambi city, 3 district was exposed are Tanjungjabung Timur, Tanjung Jabung Barat dan Muaro Jambi. In west Sumatera, there are 9 cities and regencies in West Sumatra, those are : Agam, Bukittinggi Sawahlunto, Padang Panjang, South Solok, Solok, Sijunjung and Dharmasraya district, m Aceh and Banda Aceh affected of haze escalated.
Air quality in these areas has been in an unhealthy to dangerous level
A number of Education facilities are closed in the affected Province, public is advised to avoid outdoor activities.
The Provincial Government of Central Kalimantan is announcing a state of emergency response to forest and land fires (karhutla) until 30 September 2019. Even the President of Indonesia has assigned an emergency alert atatus in Riau since 16 September 2019.