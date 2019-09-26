26 Sep 2019

PKPU: Maluku Earthquake - Sitrep 1 (26 September 2019)

Report
from PKPU Human Initiative
Published on 26 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (691.7 KB)

I. Key Information

  1. A 6.8 Strong magnitude which later updated to 6.5 magnitude with a 10-KM depth struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The epicenter was at coordinates 3.38 South Latitude (SL) and 128.43 East Longitude (EL. No tsunami potential.
  2. The areas directly affected are city of Ambon, Central Maluku and West Seram.
  3. Two people injured and 3 deaths were reported.

II. Situation Overview

The BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) Operations Control Center reported 3 died and 2 others were injured. The casualties were identified after the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 which later updated to 6.5 magnitude that occurred today, Thursday (9/26), at 06.46 (UTC +8) in the Maluku region.

Furthermore BMKG (Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency) also reported aftershocks with 5.6. SR Magnitude. The aftershock occurred at 07.39 (UTC +8) with parameters 18 km northeast of Ambon - Maluku with a depth of 10 KM.

Human Initiative has deployed 3 teams to coordinate with the local government, as well as conducting rapid assessments in the affected areas including Ambon City, Leihitu Sub-district Central Maluku District, Salahutu Sub-district Central Maluku District and West Seram District. Road still accessible in several places, electricity and communication still functioning well. People in affected areas reaching to safety and open space to prevent aftershock.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.