PKPU: Maluku Earthquake - Sitrep 1 (26 September 2019)

I. Key Information

A 6.8 Strong magnitude which later updated to 6.5 magnitude with a 10-KM depth struck Ambon, Maluku Province on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The epicenter was at coordinates 3.38 South Latitude (SL) and 128.43 East Longitude (EL. No tsunami potential. The areas directly affected are city of Ambon, Central Maluku and West Seram. Two people injured and 3 deaths were reported.

II. Situation Overview

The BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) Operations Control Center reported 3 died and 2 others were injured. The casualties were identified after the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 which later updated to 6.5 magnitude that occurred today, Thursday (9/26), at 06.46 (UTC +8) in the Maluku region.

Furthermore BMKG (Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency) also reported aftershocks with 5.6. SR Magnitude. The aftershock occurred at 07.39 (UTC +8) with parameters 18 km northeast of Ambon - Maluku with a depth of 10 KM.

Human Initiative has deployed 3 teams to coordinate with the local government, as well as conducting rapid assessments in the affected areas including Ambon City, Leihitu Sub-district Central Maluku District, Salahutu Sub-district Central Maluku District and West Seram District. Road still accessible in several places, electricity and communication still functioning well. People in affected areas reaching to safety and open space to prevent aftershock.