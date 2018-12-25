PKPU Human Initiative was deploying emergency response and assessment team

Tsunami struck Banten and Lampung on Saturday at 9:27 p.m. Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency detected and announced early warning on high tide around the coast in Sunda Strait valid from December 22 at 07.00 a.m to December 25 at 07.00 a.m.

As many as 611 houses, 69 hotels, 60 shops and 350 boats and a dozens of vehicles were damaged. Pandeglang was the most affected area with the death toll reached 207, 755 people were injured, 7 missing and 11,453 displaced. The other regency hit by the tsunami are Serang, South Lampung, Tanggamus, Pesawaran.

The number is expected to be increased considering the evacuation proceess still continues. The data related to the number of idp's is being collected. The immediate response to the disaster is ongoing and coordinated by local authorities. BNPB along with the TNI, Polri, and other related agencies coordinate with the provincial and local government to assist them in emergency response.

PKPU Human Initiative has conducted rapid response by deploying teams towards affected area.

there are 3 teams deployed to different locations

First team: Establishing base in Panimbang and Angsana Village 2nd team: Search and Rescue team heading to Sumur and Ujung Jaya district 3rd team: Search and Rescue team heading to Tanjung Lesung

III. PKPU Human Initiative Response