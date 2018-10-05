05 Oct 2018

PKPU Human Initiative Team Starts Need Assessment in Palu

Report
from PKPU Human Initiative
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

PALU – While response carry out in Donggala, several teams move to Palu to start assessment. Assessment was conducted to get the urgent needed datas in IDP’s Camp around affected area in Palu.

“We are currently conducting assessments to know the most urgent needs, at the same time, evacuation was still runnning,” explained PKPU HI Rescue Team Coordinator, Kaimuddin (5/10).

According to Kaimuddin, PKPU are going to establish “Water Service” (providing water and food for vulnerable people), considering water and food still needed for affected people.

Meanwhile, Medical services and Food Distribution was still running in IDP’s Camp near to PKPU Human Initiative Post in Donggala.

PKPU Human Initiative was determine a main post in Donggala, is on Jl. Donggala Palu No. 40, RT6 / 3, Kel. Kabonga Kecil, Kec. Banawa, Kab. Donggala. The post also to accommodating logistic assistance, and the data information center for our activities, and internal coordinating.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.