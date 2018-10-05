PKPU Human Initiative Team Starts Need Assessment in Palu

PALU – While response carry out in Donggala, several teams move to Palu to start assessment. Assessment was conducted to get the urgent needed datas in IDP’s Camp around affected area in Palu.

“We are currently conducting assessments to know the most urgent needs, at the same time, evacuation was still runnning,” explained PKPU HI Rescue Team Coordinator, Kaimuddin (5/10).

According to Kaimuddin, PKPU are going to establish “Water Service” (providing water and food for vulnerable people), considering water and food still needed for affected people.

Meanwhile, Medical services and Food Distribution was still running in IDP’s Camp near to PKPU Human Initiative Post in Donggala.

PKPU Human Initiative was determine a main post in Donggala, is on Jl. Donggala Palu No. 40, RT6 / 3, Kel. Kabonga Kecil, Kec. Banawa, Kab. Donggala. The post also to accommodating logistic assistance, and the data information center for our activities, and internal coordinating.