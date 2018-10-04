PKPU Human Initiative Deploy Medical Team to Donggala

Donggala – Along with Government, PKPU and local volunteers continues to support affected communities.

"After PKPU HI response team arrived in Donggala, we deploy a medical team from Makassar as well," explained PKPU's HI Rescue Team Coordinator, Indra Budi Legowo.

Since October 2, 2018, PKPU Human Initiative has provided medical services with 12 personnel for the community affected around PKPU Human Initiative Post, Jl. Eboni No. 8, Kel. Kabunga Kecil, Kec. Banawa, Donggala.

In addition,PKPU Human Initiative als provide medical service in Loli Londo Village, Kabonga Kecil, Banawa District, Donggala yesterday (03/10/2018).

The number of beneficiaries increased from 40 people to 79 people. The illness were complained consist of fever, itchies, ulcers, and other minor injuries.

"Furthermore, the action plan that will be carried out consists of the distribution of food items, hygiene kit and medical services," added Indra.

Meanwhile, providing of basic needs still obtained from the nearest area, so the need of community can be fulfilled immediately.

Indonesian Government has stated that they welcome offers of international assistance, by emphasizing on kinds of assistance including Air Transportation, Tents, water treatment, generators.