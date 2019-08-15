15 Aug 2019

Partners for Resilience: Turning Back Risk in Indonesia for Stronger Communities

Report
from Cordaid
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original

In the face of climate change and environmental degradation, Cordaid, in partnership with the Partners for Resilience (PfR) alliance, is working in Indonesia with the long-term goal of empowering vulnerable people to become more resilient towards disaster risks. They do so at the local, district, provincial, national and international level, combining a top-down and bottom-up approach that promotes inclusive participation.

A central threat currently facing Indonesia is weather-related disaster, which encompasses hazards caused by meteorological and climate events such as droughts, hurricanes, and mudslides. Amongst these hazards; cyclones, floods, and landslides were ranked as the three highest risks facing Indonesia in 2018 by the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

In light of these risks, the PfR alliance is implementing its integrated risk management (IRM) approach in Indonesia, to strengthen people’s ability to resist, absorb, adapt and bounce back from disasters. In order to do so, PfR works to build and strengthen disaster risk reduction initiatives, climate change adaptation and ecosystem restoration & management. PfR increases civil society partners’ policy dialogue capacity, advocates for improved Watershed Management in village and district development plans, and advocates to upscale good IRM practices in society and government.

The PfR team in Indonesia have produced this short film explaining more on our work and its importance there. This film focuses (amongst others) on improving livelihood security at local level. Watch it to learn more or read more on Cordaid’s role in building and strengthening resilience.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.