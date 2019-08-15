Partners for Resilience: Turning Back Risk in Indonesia for Stronger Communities

In the face of climate change and environmental degradation, Cordaid, in partnership with the Partners for Resilience (PfR) alliance, is working in Indonesia with the long-term goal of empowering vulnerable people to become more resilient towards disaster risks. They do so at the local, district, provincial, national and international level, combining a top-down and bottom-up approach that promotes inclusive participation.

A central threat currently facing Indonesia is weather-related disaster, which encompasses hazards caused by meteorological and climate events such as droughts, hurricanes, and mudslides. Amongst these hazards; cyclones, floods, and landslides were ranked as the three highest risks facing Indonesia in 2018 by the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

In light of these risks, the PfR alliance is implementing its integrated risk management (IRM) approach in Indonesia, to strengthen people’s ability to resist, absorb, adapt and bounce back from disasters. In order to do so, PfR works to build and strengthen disaster risk reduction initiatives, climate change adaptation and ecosystem restoration & management. PfR increases civil society partners’ policy dialogue capacity, advocates for improved Watershed Management in village and district development plans, and advocates to upscale good IRM practices in society and government.

The PfR team in Indonesia have produced this short film explaining more on our work and its importance there. This film focuses (amongst others) on improving livelihood security at local level. Watch it to learn more or read more on Cordaid’s role in building and strengthening resilience.