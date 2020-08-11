Paper Dreams #16 - A World Without Education; Why Dreams Must Matter

Dear Friends,

Today, (August 10th) marks exactly 150 days since Cebu City and Manila have been under enhanced or modified lockdown (Community Quarantine). It is the longest and possibly one of the harshest lockdowns in the world. For the 1.2 million children in chronic poverty it is also 150 days without any formal or informal education. The impact on their immediate ability to learn and long-term future has been debilitating.

As the poorest household’s struggle to put enough food on the table, the pandemic has turned education into a luxury that only the privileged have come to worry about. It is estimated that less than 40% of the 22 million school-aged children have access to online learning – and this does not take into account the socio-economic and psychosocial impact COVID-19 has had on families and on children.

In Leyte, where the lockdowns have eased somewhat, FundLife has strengthened its locally-led response by resuming in-community sessions to support our ever-growing library of stay-at-home videos. Our team has conducted on-the-ground assessments, learning what challenges youth face and how best we can support them. The feedback of these assessments has directly led to FundLife Youth Mentors resuming in-field sessions, working closely with local health officials to ensure safety is not compromised and that education is not forgotten.

In July, FundLife released ‘Hear her Voice’ – a video series of interviews with adolescent girls who are not only out of immediate education, but face an increased risk of not being able to return to school at all. Our ‘Girls Got This’ project continues to shine a light on the need to do more for adolescent girls during this unprecedented crisis.

The in-community videos giving a voice to adolescent girls are further support of FundLife’s advocacy to call for greater localisation of COVID-19 response. Toward the end of July, FundLife joined a local group of CSOs to write an open letter to the UN and INGO, calling for immediate and urgent localisation of COVID-19 response.

FundLife is grateful that UN OCHA shared the letter and provided a central platform for the subject to be discussed. That said, we are unflinching in seeing promises turned into real action that reach the most vulnerable children.

As COVID continues to illuminate the gaping disparity between our global ideals and local realities, we are determined to ensure education and dreams do not become unwilling victims of adjusting to a post COVID-19 world.

And if allowing children to dream is too lofty, let’s begin with giving education back.

Sincerely,

Marko

Coping With The Pandemic - 'Hear Her Voice'