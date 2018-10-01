01 Oct 2018

Palu airport reopens for commercial flights following earthquake

Report
from Jakarta Post
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original

Authorities have reopened commercial flight services to and from Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that rocked the region on Friday.

The airport had been closed since Friday evening after the powerful earthquake.

Indonesian Flight Navigation Service Institution (AirNav Indonesia) spokesperson Yohanes Sirait said in a statement on Sunday that the airport had finally reopened commercial flight services after only being open for emergency flight services.

However, he said, current flights to and from the airport were navigated with visual flight rules navigation.

The company has also sent teams from Makassar, South Sulawesi, and Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, to ensure the smooth provision of services to assist relief efforts in the region. (ris)

