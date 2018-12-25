Oxfam provides water and sanitation to those hit by Indonesia Tsunami

Oxfam will work with the Government of Indonesia to provide clean water and hygiene facilities to people affected by the tsunami that hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait.

The latest reports put the death toll at 373 with 128 reported missing, over 1,500 injured and more than 11,000 displaced from their homes. These numbers could grow worse as coastal towns of Sumatra and Java have been turned into rubble by the giant waves that hit on Sunday after Anak Krakatau erupted.

The volcano erupted again yesterday with surrounding areas still submerged in ash and smoke giving rise to fears of fresh waves.

Dino Argianto, Oxfam’s operations lead in Yogyakarta, said: “People are in shock, and they fear about their safety, and they fear the possibility of another tsunami or landslides. They are also worried about their families and friends who are still missing.

"Thousands of people are housed in makeshift camps, and they need aid urgently including clean drinking water, food, and sanitary supplies. We also need to pay special attention to the safety needs of women and children.

"Two of our teams are already on the ground working with partners to assess the needs and get help where it’s needed quickly.” Oxfam will be providing clean water, building toilets, and distributing hygiene kits that include blankets and soap.

One of the most disaster-prone nations in the world, Indonesia faced humanitarian emergencies this year that left the number of people dead or missing nearing 4,000, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

Oxfam, working with partners, has reached over 100,000 people affected by the Sulawesi earthquakes by providing clean drinking water, setting up water points and pipelines, building toilets, and distributing hygiene kits. Oxfam has also been working to build the humanitarian capacity of the local partners so that they can respond immediately when disaster strikes.

