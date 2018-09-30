Oxfam makes plans to help 100,000 people after Indonesia earthquake and tsunami

Immediate release: Sunday 30 September 2018

Oxfam is preparing to help 100,000 people affected by Friday's massive earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesia island of Sulawesi. Oxfam local partners are currently assessing the need on the island and the international agency has additional staff and resources ready to deploy to the area to support the Indonesian Government-led response.

An estimated 1.5 million people could be affected by the earthquake and tsunami, in addition to the 830 confirmed fatalities. Initial reports suggest that at least 16,732 people were forced from their homes and are scattered across 23 sites, although this number is likely to rise. Access is difficult as the main road linking the city of Palu to the rest of Central Sulawesi has been blocked by a landslide and the airport in Palu is operating at half capacity.

Ancilla Bere, Oxfam’s Humanitarian Manager in Indonesia, said: “It is likely that thousands of people across a large area will need urgent help after this powerful earthquake and tsunami.

“Oxfam is provisionally planning a response to reach 100,000 people in Palu city and Donggala district. This is likely to focus on the immediate needs such as ready-to-eat meals, water purification kits and emergency shelters.

“Access and communication remains a big concern with a key road cut off by a landslide and other infrastructure badly damaged. It is encouraging to hear that the Indonesian Armed Forces has mobilised military aircraft and helicopters to reach people in affected areas.”

