Operational Update: Earthquake Recovery in Indonesia, Responding to Cholera in Haiti

Hospitals in Haiti receive support to respond to cholera outbreaks in Haiti, and 15 other countries received medical aid from Direct Relief over the past seven days.

By Maeve O'ConnorNOVEMBER 25, 2022 5:11 AM

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 550 shipments of requested medical aid to 46 U.S. states and territories and 16 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 2.4 million defined daily doses of medication, including antibiotics, vitamins, surgical supplies, nutrition products, PPE, and more.

SUPPORTING EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY IN INDONESIA

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, November 21. The epicenter was in the Cianjur region of West Java, 45 miles southeast of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. Search and rescue and other emergency response operations are ongoing, and the official death toll is expected to rise. Early reports indicate that hundreds of buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Direct Relief has announced an initial $50,000 in emergency funding to support key local partner Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Centre (MDMC). MDMC is the disaster response arm of Indonesia’s largest civil society organization. MDMC currently has medical and search and rescue teams deployed to the affected areas. Direct Relief is also coordinating closely with its regional partner, the ASEAN Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center), which is headquartered in Jakarta. In addition, Direct Relief is in contact with the Indonesian Ministry of Health and stands ready to support if required.

CHOLERA OUTBREAK IN HAITI

Recently, Direct Relief teams prepared medical support for cholera treatment which will be sent in the coming weeks to assist health centers and clinics on the front lines of the cholera outbreak in Haiti. The assembled aid contains critically needed items, including oral rehydration salts, IV fluids, PPE, antibiotics, and supplies to administer medications.

In response to the outbreak in Haiti so far, Direct Relief has sent 10 tons of cholera-related supplies, including water purification tabs, antibiotics, and IV fluids, which have been received by Zanmi Lasante and St. Boniface – with another 4 shipments to be delivered.

Additionally, Direct Relief has committed $52,000 in emergency funding, which will cover the operating costs of GHESKIO’s two cholera treatment centers. GHESKIO manages two hospitals in Port-au-Prince and has set up two 80-bed cholera treatment centers in response to the outbreak.