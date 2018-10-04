Operation Samudra Maitri: India's Assistance to Earthquake and Tsunami affected areas in Indonesia

India has launched 'Operation Samudra Maitri' to assist victims of earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi Province of the Republic of Indonesia. Today morning two IAF Aircrafts, C-130J and C-17, departed carrying onboard medical personnel and relief material. The operation for humanitarian assistance was launched after the telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with President Joko Widodo on 1st October 2018, and following Indonesia's acceptance for international aid.

The C-130J aircraft is carrying a medical team onboard along with tents and equipments to set up a field hospital. The C-17 aircraft is carrying medicines, generators, tents and water to provide immediate assistance.

Three Indian Naval Ships – INS Tir, INS Sujatha and INS Shardul – have also been mobilized to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). These ships are likely to reach the Central Sulawesi Province of Indonesia on 6th October 2018.

New Delhi

October 03, 2018