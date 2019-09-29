One Year On: Central Sulawesi Earthquake & Tsunami Emergency Response, September 2018 - September 2019
One year after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi Indonesia, World Vision's partner, Wahana Visi Indonesia together with the government and other agencies has reached over 160,000 people through food, non-food supplies, health and nutrition, education, child protection, livelihood, and disaster risk reduction programmes . The organisation will continue to support the recovery and rehabilitation, with a focus on child protection and disaster resilience, until September 2020.