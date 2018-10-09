09 Oct 2018

OFID approves $1 million in emergency grants to Indonesia, Yemen

Report
from OPEC Fund for International Development
October 9, 2018, Vienna, Austria.

October 9, 2018, Vienna, Austria. OFID – the OPEC Fund for International Development - has approved two emergency aid grants totaling US$1 million in support of relief efforts in Indonesia and Yemen. The grants will be channelled through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), respectively.

A US$400,000 grant to the IFRC will support the delivery of shelter and immediate basic needs being supplied by the Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah Indonesia) to victims of an earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island, Indonesia just weeks after a series of deadly earthquakes hit the island of Lombok.

The epicenter of the 7.4 magnitude Sulawesi earthquake was in Donggala Regency, which has a population close to 300,000 people. Most of the confirmed fatalities are in Palu and according to the latest government reports, the disaster has resulted in more than 1,500 people killed and over 2,500 injured, with numbers expected to rise as rescuers are still trying to reach victims.

In early August, OFID extended a US$400,000 grant to help bolster relief efforts for those affected by the Lombok earthquake.

A US$600,000 grant to the ICRC will help finance ongoing aid operations in Yemen, which is enduring one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world, with armed conflict and violence that has resulted in millions of displaced individuals and thousands of civilians being killed or wounded.

The ICRC and the Yemen Red Crescent Society have been active in Yemen and deteriorating conditions in the country are slowing relief efforts. Against the backdrop of this situation, ICRC approached OFID for financial assistance to purchase and distribute food items for around 40,000 people. Since the beginning of the current crisis, OFID extended two prior emergency aid grants totaling US$950,000 in support of ICRC’s operations.

