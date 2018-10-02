NZ provides $1.6m to assist Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami response

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand will provide $1.6 million to assist emergency response efforts following the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami.

“As each day passes the extent of this disaster is becoming clearer. More than 800 people are confirmed to have died and that number is expected to increase as rescue teams reach areas not yet accessed,” Mr Peters said.

The Central Sulawesi administration has declared a 14-day state of emergency with Indonesian search, rescue and retrieval efforts underway.

“New Zealand’s emergency response includes a $1.5m contribution to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies emergency appeal,” said Mr Peters.

“This contribution will support the Indonesia Red Cross to deliver emergency assistance such as shelter, basic needs, and water, sanitation and hygiene kits.”

A further $100,000 will be made available to allow the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta to respond to other immediate needs.

“New Zealand remains in close contact with the Indonesian Government and stands ready to offer further help in what is a large and complex recovery effort,” he said.

Minister Peters, who is currently in Thailand, is scheduled to be in Jakarta on Thursday, and will convey condolences in person on behalf of the New Zealand Government.