National Strategic Development Plan Based on National Logistics Blueprint of Indonesia: A Study in Populated Regency, Cross-Border and Remote Area

PREFACE

In order to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of transport and logistics connectivity within the ESCAP region, ESCAP Transport Division continuously undertakes initiatives to improve technical knowledge of the transport and logistics sector and to support human resource capacity-building notably among developing countries in the region. The support comes in the form of undertaking research and study projects as well as conducting trainings notably through Training-of-Trainers (TOT) program.

In addition, ESCAP also organizes the annual Regional Conference for Logistics Service Providers in collaboration with International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and national freight forwarders associations. The Conference contributes not only to the human resource development of the transport and logistics sector, but also serves as a valuable platform that enable the exchange of technical knowledge and raising awareness of the development challenges associated with transport and logistics sector in the ESCAP region, including.

Within the context of the Southeast Asia subregion: Indonesia is the most populous country with the biggest economy in the subregion. Nevertheless, as a vast equatorial archipelago country of 17,000 islands extending 5,150 kilometers east to west , between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the vast Indonesian archipelago faces particular transport and logistics challenges.

Intra-islands connectivity, notably between main economic areas such as Java and Sumatera with the far-flung remote islands are a complicated endeavor for policy planers and transporters alike. In addition, with almost half of the total population live on the island of Java, the economic and political powerhouse of the country, poses another set of transport and logistics challenges: congestion notably on its road/ports network. Furthermore, situated on the ring of fire, there are strings of volcanic and seismic activity for which disaster resilience planning that also add to another layer of logistics complexity.

In this connection, ESCAP undertook a study project to collect data and information on the transport and logistics sector in Indonesia and assess logistics performance and identify challenges. It covers the strategic national development plans, including the National Logistics Blueprint; and various initiatives undertaken were analyzed, including target achievements and implementation gaps. Furthermore, examples of national experiences by means of “case studies style analysis” were also undertaken to ensure actual and practical approach of the study project.

Outcome of the study project is compiled in this Working Paper.