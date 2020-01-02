Multiple deaths reported as floods, landslides strike Greater Jakarta

Ardila Syakriah

Severe flooding in Jakarta has claimed at least nine lives and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes after heavy rains from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning inundated both residential and commercial areas across the capital.

Sixteen-year-old Alvico Arif Ardana died from an apparent electric shock after floodwaters inundated his residential complex in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, said Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Com. Yusri Yunus.

"The witness, a neighborhood unit [RT] head, received information from residents that someone had been electrocuted," he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

He added that the victim had been found close to a power pole and the case had been reported to the Kemayoran Police. Yusri said Alvico’s family had agreed not to perform a post mortem or file a lawsuit.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) also confirmed the deaths of M. Ali, 82, and Siti Hawa, 72, both Cipinang Melayu residents in East Jakarta, who died of hypothermia. Another Cipinang Melayu resident, Willi Surahman, whose age was not identified, died of the same cause.

Three people in Depok, West Java, identified only as Rusminah, 68; N, 8; and Amelia, 27, as well as another person from Bogor, West Java, identified as Kusmiyati, 30, were killed in a landslide, the BNPB said.

Bogor resident Marsdianto, 20, was killed after being swept away by strong currents as the river across from his house breached its banks amid heavy rainfall.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has prioritized several areas in East Jakarta for evacuation, including Cawang, Kayu Putih and Cakung.

After an aerial survey conducted by BNPB head Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo using a helicopter, the governor said more than 19,000 people had fled their homes in the capital city due to flooding as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The worst is in East Jakarta with 9,248 people [displaced], South Jakarta with 5,080,” he said.

Anies said there were 3,535 people at temporary shelters in West Jakarta, 888 in North Jakarta and 310 in Central Jakarta.

East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency head Gatot Sulaeman told the Post that more than 500 residents had been evacuated from 10 locations in Pulo Gadung, Ciracas, Makasar, Jatinegara, Duren Sawit, Kramat Jati and Cakung, East Jakarta, on Wednesday.

Anies said that all government offices and schools should be ready to serve as shelters for evacuees. He emphasized road safety, including by preparing alternative routes for public transportation affected by the floods.

Commuter train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) said adjustments had been made to some routes because of flooding in some areas.

The operator has temporarily halted the Lintas Duri-Tangerang route and trains were unable to pass Tanah Abang Station. Commuters traveling from Rangkasbitung, Maja, Parungpanjang and Serpong will have to disembark at Palmerah Station or Kebayoran Station.

Passengers traveling from Bogor, Depok and Nambo to Angke Jatinegara and back will have to alight at Manggarai Station. Trains serving the Citayam-Bojong Gede route have slowed to 40 kilometers per hour due flooding.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with information gathered by the Post from the Jakarta Police, the Jakarta administration and the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.