13 Aug 2019

Mt. Slamet's potential eruption puts five regencies at risk: BPBD

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 12 Aug 2019 View Original

Five regencies in Central Java are at risk of being affected by a possible eruption of Mount Slamet, which has been increasing in volcanic activity over the past few months.

The volcano’s alert status has been raised from normal to waspada (caution), with authorities warning about the possibility of a magmatic eruption.

Banyumas Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Ariono said the potentially affected areas included Banyumas, Purbalingga, Brebes, Pemalang and Tegal.

Three subdistricts in the north of Banyumas, namely Sumbang, Baturraden and Kedungbanteng, are especially at risk of being affected should the volcano erupt, he said.

The BPBD has prepared mitigation efforts in the case of an eruption, such as determining evacuation routes and ensuring that all warning signs are installed.

“Our preparation includes checking all of the equipment and radio communication,” Ariono said as quoted by kompas.com on Monday.

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) increased the alert status of Mount Slamet on Friday morning after it recorded at least 51,511 tremors and dozens of tectonic earthquakes from June 1 to Aug. 8.

Mount Slamet is one of 18 mountains across the country currently under waspada status, the second-highest alert level of Indonesia’s four-tiered volcano alert system. (gis/afr)

