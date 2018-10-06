06 Oct 2018

Mt. Gamalama in North Maluku erupts, residents told to stay away

Report
from Jakarta Post
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has raised the status for Mount Gamalama in North Maluku to caution -- the second after normal in the four-level national volcano alert system -- on Thursday following an eruption at 11:52 a.m. local time.

The eruption, which saw a-250 meter column of ash spew from the mountain’s crater, had been preceded by at least eight tremors, said the PVMBG.

“We suggest that residents and visitors steer at least 1.5 kilometers clear of the volcano,” the agency said in a statement, adding that residents living near rivers around the mountain should also be cautious of potential lava flows.

Three volcanoes are currently active in Indonesia, namely Mt. Anak Krakatau in Lampung, Mt. Soputan in North Sulawesi and Mt Gamalama. Mt. Soputan erupted on Wednesday morning, while Mt. Anak Krakatau erupted more than 150 times on Tuesday. (vny)

