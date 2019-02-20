Mt. Bromo erupts, visitors banned from within 1-kilometer radius

Aman Rochman

Mount Bromo in East Java erupted on Monday Morning, emitting a 600-meter-high ash column into the air, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) reported.

The PVMBG said the eruption occurred at around 6 a.m., causing tremors with an amplitude of 0.5 to 1 millimeters.

The ash moved in a northwesterly direction from the 2,929-kilometer-high mountain.

“According to the Bromo PVMBG, the mountain has been on level 2 [caution] alert since 2016 after its eruption in 2011. We are currently preparing to increase the alert level and security for Mt. Bromo visitors while coordinating with the [central] PVMBG,” Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) management head Jhon Kenedie said.

He added that while visitors were prohibited from being within a 1-kilometer radius from the park's craters, visitors could still enjoy nearby hills and panoramas. (mai)