Mt Agung spews black smoke as eruption continues

06 Jul 2018

from Jakarta Post
Published on 04 Jul 2018

Mount Agung emitted black smoke on Wednesday as activity continued at the volcano in Karangasem regency, Bali.

The volcano erupted Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. local time, spewing a 2,500-meter column of smoke into the sky that headed to the west, according to a statement from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (CVGHM) and officials at the Mt. Agung observation post.

A seismograph recorded the latest eruption at an amplitude of 24 mm and a duration of around 1 minute and 58 seconds.

Lava emitted from Mt. Agung's crater during an eruption on Tuesday, causing wildfires at the foot of the volcano.

The CVGHM and other relevant officials have warned people to vacate the area and avoid any activities, including hiking, within a 4-kilometer radius from the peak of the mountain.

“Residents who live or have activities near rivers around Mount Agung must watch for the potential cold lava flows that might occur during the rainy season, particularly when the eruption materials remain [near the peak],” the statement said.

Authorities have maintained the alert level for Mount Agung at Siaga (watch) status, or Level III of the four-tiered national volcano alert system.

Mt. Agung's status was raised after the volcano erupted lava on Monday, which was said to be the biggest eruption since it began erupting in November 2017. (afr/ebf)

