10 Nov 2019

Mount Merapi spews hot ash

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 09 Nov 2019 View Original

Ardila Syakriah

Jakarta / Sat, November 9, 2019 / 02:06 pm

Mount Merapi in Central Java began to spew volcanic ash on Saturday morning, bringing down mild ash rain on several villages located on its slopes.

The eruption occurred at 6:21 a.m., reaching 1,500 meters in height and lasting around 160 seconds.

"The eruption of hot ash was recorded [at a] maximum amplitude of 65 [millimeters] and a duration of about 160 seconds. The eruption reached 1,500 m from the peak, leaning toward the west," the National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Agus Wibowo said in a statement on Saturday.

As a result, some villages in Boyolali and Magelang regencies of Central Java experienced mild ash rain, with no reports of ash sighting in Yogyakarta, the statement said.

"In relation to the ash rain, residents are advised to [wear] face masks when leaving the house," Agus added.

He went on to advise residents to stay clear of areas within a 3-kilometer radius of the peak of Merapi to avoid any possible danger.

As the latest development was not considered a threat to local residents living on Merapi’s slopes, authorities decided to maintain the alert level at waspada (caution), the second-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system, which had been imposed since May 21, 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.