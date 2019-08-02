Mount Kerinci eruption - Jambi, Indonesia (DG ECHO, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Aug 2019
- As of 1 August morning, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) observed thick white ash clouds as high as 300 meters spewing from the peak of the mountain. The PVMBG has warned residents living near Mount Kerinci of potential lava flows from the volcano following an eruption on 31 July.