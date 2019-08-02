02 Aug 2019

Mount Kerinci eruption - Jambi, Indonesia (DG ECHO, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
  • As of 1 August morning, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) observed thick white ash clouds as high as 300 meters spewing from the peak of the mountain. The PVMBG has warned residents living near Mount Kerinci of potential lava flows from the volcano following an eruption on 31 July.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.