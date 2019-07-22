Mount Bromo triggers tremors after eruption

Gemma Holliani Cahya

The Jakarta Post

Mount Bromo in East Java erupted on Friday afternoon at 4:37 p.m., according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The eruption caused tremors with an amplitude of up to 37 millimeters and lasted around seven minutes, triggering panic among residents, according to kompas.com.

“The situation is now under control,” BNPB spokesperson Agus Wibowo said in a statement.

Tremors with amplitudes of 0.5 to 1 mm were still recorded through Saturday morning.

Mount Bromo has been on Level 2 alert (caution) since 2016. Visitors and residents are prohibited from going within a 1-kilometer radius from the volcano's crater.