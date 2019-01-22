22 Jan 2019

Mount Agung erupts, residents warned to steer clear of danger zone

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

Bali’s active Mount Agung volcano erupted on Monday at 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Jakarta time), the volcano observatory reported.

The seismograph recorded that the eruption lasted for 1 minute and 12 seconds with a maximum amplitude of 23 millimeters.

Foggy weather prevented the observatory from measuring the amount of hot ash the volcano spewed during the eruption.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation maintained the volcano’s alert level at siaga (watch): Level III of the four-tiered Indonesia volcano alert system.

“Residents, climbers and tourists should steer clear of the danger zone within a 4-kilometer radius of the crater. Residents who live near rivers connected to the volcano should also anticipate a secondary threat, especially when it’s raining,” the center said in a statement on Monday. (swd)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.